Love remote jobs? British wildlife group has an opportunity on one of world's most isolated places

If you are someone who adores nature and would love to work on a remote island all by yourself, then a British non-profit might just have a job for you!

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is looking to recruit a field officer to work on one of the remotest islands in the world for 13 months.

Gough Island, a British territory located in the mid-South Atlantic, is around 1,500 miles (2,400km) from the African mainland, but here's the catch! The island has no airport and getting to this place would require you to be on a boat ride for seven days from South Africa. Also, Gough has no permanent population.

As per the job post, the selected candidate will sign up for 15 months, which will include roughly two months of training before being deployed and 13 months of deployment on Gough Island.

The ideal candidate for the position will be the one "who can adapt well to small island living in a challenging and remote sub-Antarctic environment with good awareness of safety issues."

Rebekah Goodwill and Lucy Dorman, currently call Gough their home along with five full-time employees and eight million birds. Before moving to the island, Lucy worked in Antarctica while Rebekah worked for the RSPB in Scotland.

While speaking to the BBC, Goodwill said that the interested candidates applying for the job should be willing to put up with a lack of fresh fruit and vegetables as they pose a biosecurity risk of germinating and spreading across the island.

“One’s full of frozen vegetables and the other’s basically full of frozen meat and then we’ve got lots of tinned frozen fruit and veg,” Goodwill said.

“They give us a year’s worth of supply of food during that two-week takeover time, and we live off it for the rest of the year,” she added.

Lucy Dorman told the BBC: “It was definitely one thing they stressed for us before we came, that for many people, the lack of food and the lack of fresh food is significant.”

"The main thing I certainly miss is just like a crunchy carrot, or being able to bite into a nice apple. Just some crunch, but apart from that - I don't feel like I'm really missing much."

RSPB is looking to replace Goodwill, whose stint ends in the month of September, and is willing to offer a salary of between £25,000 and £27,000. What are the job requirements? The ideal candidate for the position will be someone who can carry out bird monitoring and other fieldwork on Gough Island.

Should have a science degree or equivalent experience in a relevant subject and wild bird/animal handling and monitoring experience in the field with a focus on bird identification.

Though, the job post is no longer accepting any applications, but here's what you can expect if you have already applied.

As per the job posting, the hiring manager will let you know the outcome regardless of whether you have been successful or not within 4 weeks of the closing date.