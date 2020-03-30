Land, animal species were wiped out due to volcanic eruption over 250 million years ago

According to a study by geologists, several species on land and sea were wiped out due a volcano during the Primean period.

The phenomena occurred before the dinosaurs were barely taking shape, over 250 million years ago.

An international team of geologists and palaeobiologists have unearthed evidence that suggests volcanic eruptions around Siberia led to the extinction of a large number of species.

Bones of animals namely Daptocephalus and Lystrosaurus have been found by geologists which show volcanic eruptions led to the extinction of several animal species on earth.

The era dates to the end of the Permian period to the start of the Triassic period. Researchers have found marine fossils in Meishan in China which show that the underwater ecosystem collapsed with thousands of ocean species wiped out.

The event which took place all of a sudden had a catastrophic effect on marine life as several species became extinct, some unknown to mankind.