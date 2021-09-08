Journalist spoke with fleeing 2015 Paris attack suspects just hours after carnage

Paris terrorist attacks in 2015 involving suicide bomb and gun attack at Stade de France, bars, restaurants and Bataclan concert hall had seen 130 people killed and 490 injured. Those responsible for the attacks fled Paris. Belgian broadcaster RTBF has released an interview one of its journalists had unknowingly with mastermind of the Paris attacks as he tried to flee to Belgium in a car with accomplices.

Salah Abdesalam and 19 others were accused for the terror attacks. But in the initial hours after the mayhem they were able to move around as their pictures had not been widely circulated.

RTBF said that one of its reporters Charlotte Legrand was interviewing motorists at one of the checkpoints between France and Belgium. The 90-second clip has conversation between the reporter and perpetrators of the terror attack.

The reporter has been quoted as saying that the three men inside the car looked tired and worn out. They showed their papers to the officials at the checkpoint while they answered her questions.

However, when they got the ID cards back, they abruptly cut the conversation and sped away.

At this point, the photos of the terrorists were not widely circulated and hence they were allowed to go past the checkpoint.