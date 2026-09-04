/Istanbul police neutralises suspect 'planning terrorist attack'

A suspect accused of planning a terrorist attack in Turkiye was neutralised by the police after he opened fire on officers during an operation in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli district late Thursday, authorities said. Istanbul Police Department’s Counterterrorism Branch Directorate in coordination with the Intelligence Branch Directorate carried out the operation.

According to the Istanbul Governor’s Office, the suspect identified as 21-year-old Berkan C had links to the Daesh terrorist organisation and was planning a terrorist attack in Turkiye.

“An operation was carried out in Sultanbeyli to capture Berkan C. (21), who was assessed to have links to the Daesh armed terrorist organization and to be planning a terrorist attack in our country,” the governor’s office was quoted as saying by Turkiyetoday.

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During the operation, Berkan C. opened fire on police officers in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyl, prompting security forces to respond. The suspect was neutralized in the ensuing clash.

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A civilian was injured in the shootout between the security forces and the suspect.

“After the suspect opened fire on our police officers on duty, fire was returned and suspect Berkan C. was neutralized. During this time, one of our citizens was injured,” the statement by the governor’s office read.

Security has been tightened in the area and investigation into the shooting is underway .

Early this year in April nine suspects were arrested in connection with a terror attack targeting a police post in front of the Besiktas district in Istanbul.

According to the police the attackers arrived in a car with backpacks and long-barreled weapons, and opened fire on police units nearby.