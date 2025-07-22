/Israel bombing only Catholic Church in Gaza and Syria didn't go down well with Trump, Netanyahu was asked to 'rectify'

US President Donald Trump was surprised by Israeli strikes on Gaza, specifically the one that destroyed the only Catholic Church. With that, even the targeting of government offices in Syrian capital Damascus drew negative reaction from the US. Trump dialled Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to rectify the action and issue a statement calling the strikes a mistake. The strikes took place at a time when Trump was looking to work to rebuild the war-torn country.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (July 21) said, “The president enjoys a good working relationship with Bibi Netanyahu, and stays in frequent communication with him. He was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of a Catholic Church in Gaza."

She continued, “In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations."

Not too long ago, Trump had hosted the Israeli prime minister in the White House, where Netanyahu also revealed the letter he had written to the Nobel Prize committee nominating the former for the award. This came after Pakistan's Field Marshal General Asim Munir's nomination for Trump. The US president's attempt to bring about peace and end conflict across the world was being highlighted.

Leavitt added, “It’s a very difficult and complicated situation that the president inherited because of the weakness of the last administration. And I think he should be applauded. The president wants to see peace and he’s been pretty clear on that. The president’s message on this conflict we’ve seen in the Middle East taking place for far too long, that has become quite brutal, especially in recent days, you’ve seen reports of more people dying. I think the president never likes to see that. He wants the killing to end,” Leavitt said.