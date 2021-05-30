Iran's Rouhani dismisses central bank chief running in presidential election

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, who is running in the presidential election in June, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.



Hemmati in a Saturday night meeting on the Clubhouse social media app said Rouhani "Told me that if you stand in the election, you cannot remain the central bank chief because it affects monetary and exchange rate policies".



"I told him that I had no problem with his decision," he said.

Meanwhile, two Iranian political heavyweights, ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi and moderate conservative Ali Larijani, seem to be the main contenders in next month's presidential election.

Hopefuls had been registering ahead of June 18 polls to select a successor to moderate President Hassan Rouhani, who is constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term.

First to throw down the gauntlet on Saturday was Larijani, a long-time parliament speaker and now advisor to the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, submitting his name at the interior ministry early on the final day of registration.

Then it was the turn of judiciary chief and one-time presidential hopeful Raisi, who was Rouhani's leading rival in 2017 elections, to announce his own candidacy.

While several other hopefuls have thrown their hats into the ring, "the main clash will be between Mr Raisi and Mr Larijani," Masoud Bastani, a Tehran-based journalist said.

"The first represents the ultraconservative faction and part of traditional conservatives ... and the second the traditional conservatives and moderates, and by proxy, reformists," he added.