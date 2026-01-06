/Iran protests: Policeman shot dead in west; protesters and security forces in Tehran Bazaar

Iranian forces and demonstrators clashed violently at the Tehran Bazar in the national capital on Tuesday (06 Jan) as at least 27 people have been killed during the 10 days of protests across the Islamic Republic, a human rights group estimated. A policeman was shot dead in Western Iran on Tuesday as the violence escalated.

The series of protests was sparked by the rising concern over the increasing cost of living, with the Iranian rial sliding again on Tuesday, it has touched another record low against foreign currencies.'

To placate the anger, the government of President Masoud Pezeshkian has announced modest monthly payments to ease the economic burden. On the other hand, the head of the judiciary warned that there would be "no leniency" for "rioters".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iranian security forces have killed at least 27 protesters, including five minors under 18, during 10 days of demonstrations that began in late December, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR).

At Tehran Bazar, which became one of the epicentres of ongoing demonstrations, the security forces fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. The recent wave of protests began on December 28 after merchants called a shutdown in the Tehran Bazar. They have spread to other areas across the country, particularly the west, which is inhabited by the Kurdish and Lor minority populations.

Several social media videos of the protests emerged, in one such clip verified by the AFP, protestors can be seen chanting slogans including "Pahlavi will return", and Seyyed Ali will be overthrown. Referring to the Pahlavi monarchy that ruled the country before the Islamic revolution, and to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It is the most serious protest movement in the Islamic Republic since the 2022-2023 nationwide rallies sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women.