International travel update: Fully vaccinated passengers from France will not need to quarantine in UK

Fully vaccinated passengers from France returning to Scotland, Northern Ireland and England will not need to quarantine.

As per UK's widespread changes to the traffic light system for travel, France is being moved from amber-plus to amber.

France was added to the list last month when concerns about the COVID-19 Beta variant started growing.

Also read | I hope you crawl back under the rock, UK PM Johnson condemns racial abuse of England football stars

Also, even after prior speculation, Spain will remain on the amber list. This will enable travellers who are fully vaccinated to continue to enjoy a quarantine-free return.

India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will also be moved from the red list to the amber list as part of the changes, which come into effect from 04:00 BST on 8 August.

Germany, Austria and Norway are among seven nations being added to the green list.