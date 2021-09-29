In a crackdown, Facebook axed accounts spreading Covid misinformation in Germany before polls

In a crackdown on accounts spreading COVID-19 misinformation, Facebook removed a series of such accounts days before Germany’s federal elections.

These accounts were also encouraging violent responses to Covid restrictions.

The crackdown, which was announced on September 16, was the first action taken according to the Facebook’s new “coordinated social harm” policy. It aims to stop disinformation campaigns.

In Germany, around 150 accounts, pages and groups were linked to 'Querdenken' movement, a group that protests lockdown measures in the country.

While far-right users called it censorship, Facebook pushed it as an innovative response to potentially harmful content.

Earlier, Facebook also announced various new efforts to combat climate crisis misinformation on its platform.

These included expanding its climate science centre to provide more reliable information, investing in organisations that fight misinformation and launching a video series to highlight young climate advocates on both Facebook and Instagram.

However, as per critics, the push falls short and will allow vast amounts of climate misinformation to slip through the cracks.

During the 2021 April congressional hearing, the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg admitted that climate misinformation is “a big issue”.

