I'm not saying there are UFOs but there are UFOs, Musk's latest triggers meme fest on Twitter

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sparked a Twitter frenzy after he said in his tweet that, "I'm not saying there are UFOs..but there are UFOs".

In a report earlier, the US government had “reported unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics”. The UAP denoted "unidentified aerial phenomena" meaning UFOs.

The report could not explain the UAP phenomenon which it said, “appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, manoeuvre abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernible means of propulsion.”

However, Musk's current assessment on UFOs created a social media frenzy as Twitter users went on a meme fest online.

Although, the report on UFOs was inconclusive but it said UAP were probably physical objects as they were detected through "radar, infrared, electro-optical, weapon seekers, and visual observation".

The report said the objects also displayed unusual flight patterns and UAP “clearly pose” a risk to flight safety. The report added the US administration needs to collect more information and analyse data.

