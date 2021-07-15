How dangerous is that? A real pistol that looks like Lego toy faces outrage

After producing a real handgun that resembles a gun built of Lego blocks, a US gun maker is facing outrage, with many characterising the action as unsafe and irresponsible.

Culper Precision, a Glock19 pistol manufacturer, has customised the handgun to resemble a child's toy gun by using plastic toy bricks identical to those made by the toy giant Lego.

Lego is a line of plastic construction toys. It consists of variously coloured interlocking plastic bricks accompanying an array of gears, figurines called minifigures, and various other parts.

The makers of Lego bricks have instructed Culper Precision to stop producing a real pistol that resembles the toy blocks.

The brightly coloured weapon has provoked outrage in the United States, with campaigners calling it "wrong" to make a rifle that appears like a toy.

Last Monday, Shannon Watts of the Everytown for Gun Safety campaign group claimed her group contacted Lego about the customised Block19.

This "Lego Glock" is an actual thing you can buy, build and shoot: "...honestly what childhood toy is more welcoming than a big ole pile of blocks:” https://t.co/wBXl5GP6an



Unintentional shootings among children have risen by 30% in the past year. pic.twitter.com/ZmQXiefOE7 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 8, 2021 ×

Culper Precision received a "cease and desist" letter from the Danish company, she said, requesting that it stop creating the weapon, which is clad in toy building blocks that look like Lego bricks.

(With inputs from agencies)

