/Government reshuffle in Ukraine: Zelensky appoints 16 new ambassadors and prime minister - All we know about Ukraine's political reset

In a major government reshuffle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed a new prime minister along with new ambassadors to 16 countries, according to the presidential website updated on July 21 (Monday). Along with this, the president's move also included new envoys to several international organisations.

This comes after Zelensky held a meeting with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the Office of the President.

Zelensky took to his official Telegram channel, saying that he, along with other ministers, has finalised and appointed 16 ambassadors.

"After the briefings by the military and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine this morning, I held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Office team. We finalized an extensive candidate selection process for appointments as ambassadors of Ukraine. I have appointed 16 ambassadors," Zelensky wrote.

Notably, Ukrainian Parliament Verkhovna Rada reappointed Sybiha as the foreign minister, as part of the new government led by Yuliia Svyrydenko.

List of new ambassadors

Spain – Yuliia Sokolovska;

Canada – Andrii Plakhotniuk;

Belgium – Yaroslav Melnyk;

Estonia – Volodymyr Boiechko;

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Volodymyr Bachynskyi;

United Arab Emirates and as Ukraine's representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) – Oleksandr Balanutsa

Mexico – Serhii Pohorieltsev

Japan –Yurii Lutovinov

Kenya, as well as UNEP and UN-Habitat – Yurii Tokar

Malaysia – Hennadii Nadolenko

Angola – Andrii Kasianov

South Africa – Oleksandr Shcherba

Kuwait – Maksym Subkh

Oman – Olha Selykh

Algeria – Oleksandr Voronin

Cyprus – Serhii Nizhynskyi

Zelensky said that later today, in the format of a meeting with the ambassadors, he will outline the key priorities of Ukrainian diplomacy for the next six months.

While outlining three key diplomatic priorities, the Ukrainian president said that the aim is to secure more military aid from partners, advance the reconstruction of Ukraine, and strengthen sanctions against Russia.