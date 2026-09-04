/Giorgia Meloni’s government breaks Berlusconi’s record, becomes Italy’s longest-lasting since WWII

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday celebrated a historic political milestone as her hard-right government became the longest-lasting administration in Italy’s postwar history, even as thousands of supporters gathered for a rally and protesters demonstrated nearby. Meloni has now been in charge of the same government for 1,413 days, surpassing the previous record held by billionaire media tycoon and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi by one day.

The milestone is particularly significant in a country that has experienced 68 governments in 80 years, with previous administrations frequently collapsing because of political crises, defections and coalition disputes. Meloni, however, has so far managed to keep her governing coalition together.

Meloni celebrates record with Bari rally

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Around 80 coaches are expected to bring supporters to Bari, the capital of southern Italy's Puglia region, for a major rally organised by Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. The event is being held in an area of the port capable of accommodating up to 10,000 people, according to organisers. Meloni is scheduled to address the crowd in the early evening. Her deputy prime ministers, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, are also expected to participate through video links. The gathering effectively doubles as an early campaign-style event ahead of Italy's 2027 general election.

Under the official slogan "Il Governo piu stabile, l’Italia piu forte" ("The Most Stable Government, the Strongest Italy"), the celebrations will feature traditional Puglian light shows and DJ performances. The government is expected to highlight its record in office, including the creation of more than one million additional jobs and a reported 21-billion-euro ($24-billion) reduction in personal income taxes.

Italy's fiscal position has also improved significantly despite its heavy debt burden. Critics, however, argue that greater fiscal stability has not translated into stronger economic growth or improved living standards. "Have wages increased? No. Petrol costs more, job insecurity has increased, people are retiring less and the healthcare system is functioning less effectively," Maurizio Landini, head of the CGIL trade union, said ahead of the event.

Migration and security at centre of Meloni's record

Meloni has also argued that Italy's influence internationally has grown during her time in office. Her relationship with US President Donald Trump, once described as a close friendship, has nevertheless suffered a dramatic setback after she criticised him for attacking the pope. Meloni's coalition includes her Brothers of Italy, the far-right anti-immigration League led by Salvini and the centre-right Forza Italia party.

Together, the coalition has passed around 300 laws and decrees, with many focused on what the government describes as security threats. The measures have addressed issues ranging from petty crime to rave parties and climate protests. Meloni's Brothers of Italy, which has roots in the neo-Fascist political tradition, won the 2022 election after campaigning heavily on illegal migration.

The government says its policies have helped reduce migrant arrivals by 80 percent. But maintaining political momentum will be more difficult as the government moves closer to the next election. Meloni will also have to say how she intends to use these last months ahead of the vote, a very interesting question, Flavia Perina, an editorialist with La Stampa daily, told a press conference in Rome on Thursday.

Protesters challenge Meloni's record

While supporters gather to celebrate the government's longevity, Meloni's opponents are planning an anti-government demonstration across Bari's historic centre. The protest organisers accuse the government of creating a war and weapons economy and a police state, while also alleging that its policies have contributed to a climate of hostility towards migrants. The demonstrations underscore the political divisions surrounding Meloni as she approaches the final stretch before the 2027 election.

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