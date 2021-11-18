Germany gets tough on unvaccinated as new rules come into force

With less than two months to go before Christmas, Germany is preparing for tighter restrictions and stricter vaccine rules as the country faces a steep rise in corona infections.

On Thursday (November 18) Germany's parliament voted in favour of a new Infection Protection Act, that will look for approval at the federal state level on Friday.

Among rules being touted are that Germany should demand proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 for all indoor leisure activities, and require vaccinated people to also present a negative test for risky environments.

Signs were already popping up in Berlin restaurants and cafes introducing the so-called 2G rule where it is no longer enough to bring a negative test.

"When we were given the option of 2G or 3G (3G is the option vaccinated, recovered or tested) we pretty quickly went for the 2G option because it gives everyone a lot more protection," said cafe manager Tuelin Duman.

"The rules that we have introduced match what our customers feel and that's a good thing. So we aren't having to face disappointed faces at the door of people who aren't being allowed in, that hasn't hardly happened with any of our regulars since we have the new rule," she added.

Similar rules have been put in place in Austrian hotspots where police have also reported a general acceptance of the rule.

Germany recorded 32,048 new infections at the beginning of the week, a rise of 47% compared to a week ago, and another 265 deaths, bringing Germany's total during the pandemic to 97,980.

Several German regions, including the capital Berlin, have already introduced the 2G rule, in effect excluding non-vaccinated people from places such as cinemas, hairdressers, restaurants and fitness studios.

It is not clear who should be responsible for policing the new rules. Berlin mayor Michael Mueller called on city officials to check vaccine passports rather than issue parking tickets.

On Thursday Germany's vaccine advisory committee recommended COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all people aged over 18 as the number of coronavirus infections hits a new record in Europe's largest economy.

The committee, known as STIKO, said it also recommends booster shots to be administered with an mRNA vaccine and that a booster should be given six months after the last vaccine dose.

A shortening of the vaccination interval to five months can be considered in individual cases or if there is enough capacity, it added.

Vaccine centres, which had been winding down were experiencing long queues as the coming winter and the fear of being locked out of leisure activities lured people in.

The new wave of infections is challenging a government in transition, with three parties negotiating to form the next cabinet after September's federal election.

Germany's vaccination rate, at 68%, is among the lowest in western Europe.