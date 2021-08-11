'Full solidarity with Canada': France expresses disappointment over Spavor verdict

After Canada's businessman, Michael Spavor, was sentenced to 11 years of jail time, France has also expressed disappointment over China’s decision.

"France firmly condemns the arbitrary nature of these verdicts," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We reaffirm our full solidarity with the Canadian authorities."

This verdict was delivered by a court in Dandong on Wednesday, a little before a Canadian court is set to decide whether or not Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou will be facing criminal charges.

Spavor was detained in China in 2018, a few days after Wanzhou was arrested in Canada, as the world accused China of playing 'tit for tat'.

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig was also detained by China in similar tones.

The two Canadians had already spent 975 days in detention without being put to a public trial and were also denied proper communication with their family and legal teams, as per local media. Global Times, China’s mouthpiece, had earlier claimed that Spavor was supplying information to Kovrig. However, Canada has claimed these accusations were completely baseless.

After the sentence was announced, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed dissatisfaction. "The verdict for Mr Spavor comes after more than two-and-a-half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law," he said in a statement.