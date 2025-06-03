US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spoke at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC on Tuesday (June 3) and reflected on India-US ties under President Donald Trump. He also said that a trade deal soon with India could be finalised “in the not-too-distant future. From immigration to the close relationship between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lutnick spoke on a range of issues that show America is keen to keep India as a close ally.

Here's what Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

On trade: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that he's a “great fan of India” and highlighted that New Delhi is “specifically” addressing Trump's trade concerns. Lutnick expressed his disappointment with India buying its military gear from Russia and said that it has “rubbed the United States the wrong way.” He expressed optimism about India-US trade deal and added that it will be finalised soon.

2. On the relationship between PM Modi and Trump: Lutnick called PM Modi and Trump “only leaders of the world who were democratically elected.” "Their relationship is very strong and very positive. That gives me an easy path to trade negotiations because we start from a very positive place..," said the US Secretary of Commerce. He also said that he loves India and President Trump sees India as an important ally.

3. On immigration: Lutnick said the success of Indian entrepreneurs in America, individuals of Indian nationality leading and running so many of the “great companies” of America “because they're fantastic entrepreneurs, fantastic business people, smart, thoughtful, educated in every way. “But I think the ordinary path of immigration for America is changing. The Trump Card is coming out. I expect the Trump Card will create really an enormous opportunity for people to have the ability to come to America,” he said, referring to the USD 5 million ‘Trump Gold Card’, on the lines of a Green Card, that will fast-track the process for foreigners to live and work in the US.

4. On 'Trump card': Stating that Trump card would be “incredibly successful in India”, Lutnick said that he would visit India when Trump card is launched. “I promise you I'm coming to India…Here's the key. You can become like a green card holder, the equivalent of it, it's the Trump Gold Card. You can do it that way and pay global tax, or you can keep everything the way it is and just pay US tax on US assets, and you pay nothing on your global assets and no inheritance tax, and none of that kind of stuff either.”

5. On manufacturing in India: Lutnick said America wants to bring advanced manufacturing back to the United States. “That's a key industrial platform for us, to bring back domestic manufacturing and reshoring in America,” he said, adding that there are an enormous number of product categories that “we are going to be delighted for India to produce.” He said that there will be a trade deal that says certain kinds of industries would be great for India to produce.

6. On India-US collaboration on AI, cybersecurity, etc: Lutnick said that Trump admires India and deeply respects all allies. He explained, “Our idea is that we want to embrace our allies and our friends in a way that is much more open than the Biden administration, not even on the same hemisphere. So we love our allies. We want our allies to participate in the AI revolution with us. And if India is interested, which of course it is, and it wants to build giant data centres and be a part of that model, we are ready, willing and look forward to embracing India as a partner and friend in that path."