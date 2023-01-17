EXPLAINED: Why Wyoming Republicans want to ban electric vehicles?

The world is moving towards fossil fuel-free and environmental-friendly ways of transportation by pushing towards electric vehicles. At a time like this, the US State of Wyoming resolution wants to ban the sale of new electric vehicles by 2035. A group of Republican legislators presented a joint resolution expressing support for phasing out the sale of EVs in the next 12 years. What are the reasons behind the move? Is it in favour of the state? What is the history of Wyoming which impacts the decision taken by Republicans?

Reason to ban electric vehicles in Wyoming?

One of the reasons cited by the Republicans for supporting the ban on EV vehicle sales was the proud and cherished history of oil and gas production in Wyoming. According to the proposal, since its invention, the gas-powered vehicle has enabled the state's industries and businesses to engage in commerce and transport goods and resources more efficiently throughout the country. The proposal also cited a lack of existing EV charging infrastructure and not easily recyclable or disposable batteries as grounds for a ban.

Employment generated by Wyoming's oil and gas industry

According to the Wyoming bill, the United States has consistently invested in the oil and gas industry to sustain gas-powered vehicles and that investment has resulted in the continued employment of thousands of people in the oil and gas industry in Wyoming and throughout the country. "Fossil fuels, including oil and petroleum products, will continue to be vital for transporting goods and people across Wyoming and the United States for years to come," the proposal added.

Legislators say Wyoming economy to have detrimental impact

According to the lawmakers' the proliferation of electric vehicles at the expense of gas-powered vehicles will have deleterious impacts on Wyoming's communities and will be detrimental to Wyoming's economy and the ability for the country to efficiently engage in commerce.

How will Wyoming resolution become a law to ban EV vehicles?

In order for the resolution to become a law, the joint resolution must now move through the state government for approval.

Wyoming Republicans backing the proposal

The resolution is backed by state senators Jim Anderson, Dan Dockstader, Brian Boner and Ed Cooper. Additionally, this resolution also has the backing of US representatives Donald Burkhart Jr. and Bill Henderson.

