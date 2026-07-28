/Europe's AI law is going live and it applies to almost every system on the continent

In days, the European Union's AI Act stops being a framework companies are preparing for and becomes a law they are required to follow.

What Happens On August 2

August 2, 2026 is when the core obligations of the EU AI Act come into force for the majority of AI systems operating in the European market. Legal analysts tracking the rollout have described it as the most consequential single date in AI regulation history — not because it's the first AI-specific law anywhere, but because of the scale of what it covers: any AI system, built by any company anywhere in the world, that operates in or serves the European market falls within its scope from that date.

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The Commission has been finalising the practical detail right up to the deadline. On July 20, the European Commission published guidelines specifically on transparency obligations for providers and deployers of certain AI systems — the rules governing what companies must disclose about how their AI systems work and make decisions.

Just over a month earlier, on June 29, the Council of the European Union gave its final approval to the AI Omnibus regulation, amending the core AI Act and settling compliance timelines that had remained uncertain until that vote.

What This Means In Practice

The obligations taking effect cover transparency requirements, risk classification, and documentation standards for AI systems, with the heaviest requirements falling on what the Act classifies as higher-risk applications. For any global AI company — from the major US labs to the Chinese labs currently undercutting them on price — operating in Europe now means operating under a compliance regime with no real precedent elsewhere.

The timing lands awkwardly for an industry mid-pricing-war and mid-compute-arms-race: labs racing to ship cheaper, faster models on ever-tighter timelines now also need to route those releases through a regulatory framework that didn't exist in its current form a year ago.

What's Still Unsettled

Not every jurisdiction is moving in lockstep. In the United States, no federal preemption of state AI laws has been enacted, and the litigation and legislative push around Executive Order 14365 continues without a statutory resolution — meaning US AI companies are simultaneously navigating an unsettled domestic patchwork and a now-binding, unified European regime. California's own AI transparency act separately becomes operative in August as well, adding a third layer for any company operating across both markets.