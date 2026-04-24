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England and Wales assisted dying bill fails in upper house as time runs out

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Apr 24, 2026, 21:47 IST | Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 21:47 IST
England and Wales assisted dying bill fails in upper house as time runs out

Campaigners, for a change in the law on assisted dying, gather outside The Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament in central London, on April 24, 2026, following the realisation that the bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales will not pass. Photograph: (AFP)

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The bill now has no prospect of becoming law during this parliament's current session, which is set to end next week.

A proposed bill to allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales to choose to end their lives stalled on Friday after running out of parliamentary time in the House of Lords, nearly a year after it secured backing in the House of Commons.

Supporters had hoped the Terminally Ill Adults Bill would mark one of the most significant social policy changes in the United Kingdom since abortion was partially legalised in 1967, but progress has been slowed by sustained opposition in the upper chamber.

Opponents have tabled more than 1,200 amendments, significantly delaying the bill’s passage. The legislation, introduced by a backbench MP, faces additional constraints as such bills are typically debated on Fridays, limiting available time for discussion.

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The bill now has no prospect of becoming law during this parliament's current session, which is set to end next week.

Globally, the legal landscape on assisted dying continues to evolve, with several countries adopting national frameworks. Nations such as Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg permit forms of euthanasia or assisted dying, while Switzerland allows assisted suicide under specific conditions.

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In the Asia Pacific region, New Zealand and all six Australian states have enacted voluntary assisted dying laws.

In the Americas, Canada operates a medical assistance in dying programme, and Colombia permits the practice under legal oversight.

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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