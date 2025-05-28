Elon Musk is disappointed with the 'Big Beautiful Bill'

CBS has released a preview of an interview with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, which is scheduled to be aired on Sunday, June 1. In the preview of the interview, Musk says he is disappointed with the GOP's Big Beautiful Bill, which is significantly increasing the budget deficit and diminishing all the effort of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk said, "So, you know, I was like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not decrease it and undermines the work the DOGE team is doing."

He further added, "I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful. But I don’t know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) is an extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. It introduces tax reforms and a MAGA savings account offering $1,000 per child; allocates an additional $150 billion for defence spending and $70 billion for border security enhancements; reduces the coverage and introduces stricter requirements for federal aids such as Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); eliminates subsidised federal education and eliminates the Deaprtment of Education's authority to enforce gainful employment.

The billionaire's statement might have some influence on the content or course of events.

The bill was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on May 22, narrowly by a single vote, but it is still up for consideration in the Senate.

This is uncharacteristic considering Musk is one of the biggest cheerleaders of the Trump Administration. When Musk took over DOGE, he promised to reduce government spending by $2 trillion. Till now, he has managed to close down 11 federal agencies and render 250,000 federal workers jobless, which is supposed to save $160 billion of taxpayers' money.

The bill is called by many critics the Reverse Robin Hood Bill and decreases the government spending on social welfare schemes. Democrats call it a measure to transfer wealth from the poor and middle class to the rich. Even after this, the bill is touted to increase government spending and add several trillion to the national debt of the US.