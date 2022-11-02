Ecuador: At least five police officers killed amid violence; President declares state of emergency

Several Ecuadorian police officers have been killed following explosive attacks overnight and early Tuesday, which included nearly nine explosives in two cities within a couple of hours which prompted the country’s President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency in Guayas and Esmeraldas provinces.

According to a report by Reuters, at least five police officers have been killed during these attacks. The country’s president has repeatedly blamed this violence including the one taking place in prisons, on drug gangs’ retaliation to the government crackdowns on their trade. Ecuador is reportedly a transit point for drugs destined for the United States and countries in Europe.

In Esmeraldas, at least three explosions were reported and nearly seven prison officers were held hostage by the inmates in protest of prison transfers, said the report. However, they were later released following negotiations.

Reports also suggest that the country’s prison system has faced structural issues for a decade now, which comes amid a rise in jail violence. Officials have indicated that these transfers are aimed at reducing overcrowding and ensuring the safety of the prison population.

According to the local police, on Tuesday morning at least six explosives were reported in several parts of Guayaquil and two policemen had been killed following an attack on their patrol car. Additionally, three officers were killed in and around the city later in the day, authorities said in a statement.

Citing the violence in the two aforementioned provinces, Lasso declared a state of emergency where the security will tighten as well as these places will be under curfew after 9:00 pm (local time).

These attacks have also led the country’s president to cancel his trip to the US, as well as place repeatedly declaring emergencies to try and counter the growing violence. “What happened between last night and today in Guayaquil and Esmeraldas clearly shows the limits which the trans-national organized crime is willing to surpass,” said Lasso in a video address.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.