Driver crashes into White House gate, taken into custody by Secret Service

A driver was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle into an exterior gate of the White House complex on Monday (Jan 8). The incident, confirmed by the Secret Service, transpired around 6 pm local time.

US Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi in a statement said, that although the driver was under custody, the cause and manner of the incident were still being investigated.

"Shortly before 6 pm, a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex. We are investigating the cause & manner of the collision," said Guglielmi.

Notably, President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time of the accident but it did cause traffic delays at 15th Street & Pennsylvania Avenue.

A little over an hour after the incident, the Washington DC Police Department cleared the suspect's vehicle while lifting the traffic closures, informed Guglielmi.

In recent years, the White House has been extensively fortified by making the fence taller. In 2021, the National Park Service constructed a 13-foot fence with wider, stronger posts to deter jumpers and other public members from climbing over it.

Previous incident

The incident comes a few weeks after a Delaware man was charged for accidentally crashing into US President Joe Biden's motorcade.

The suspect was identified as James Cooper, 46, who was arrested by Secret Service before being released from custody. Cooper, however, was issued a summons to appear in court later and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

"Following our investigation, Wilmington Police have determined that this was an accidental collision, and have charged the driver of the striking vehicle, a 46-year-old Wilmington man – with Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Inattentive Driving,” said a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson.

Notably, Biden was discussing his poll numbers with reporters when Cooper's silver sedan with Delaware license plates slammed into the president's convoy just after 8 pm.