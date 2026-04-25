/Did Iran lay more mines in Strait of Hormuz? What US intel reveals

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy reportedly deployed more mines in the Strait of Hormuz this week as the blockade of the strategic waterway continues. This comes as the standoff between Tehran and Washington escalates over the world’s most important shipping route, as Iran continues attacking commercial vessels, while the American forces continue enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports. Earlier on Thursday (Apr 23), US President Donald Trump ordered the US military to “shoot and kill” Iranian boats that lay mines in the strait with “no hesitation”. Reportedly, the order came after Trump was briefed on the new developments.

According to an Axios report, citing a US official and a source with knowledge of the issue, the American forces detected Iranian mine-laying operations and have been tracking them closely. The official added that the US knows the number of new mines deployed but declined to provide details on how many. Experts have estimated less than 100 mines had been laid by Iran.

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