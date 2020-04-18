Coronavirus: Ecuador forced to store dead bodies in giant refrigerators

Ecuador has begun storing the bodies of coronavirus fatalities in giant refrigerated containers as morgues and hospitals are filled up.

The Andean nation's COVID-19 outbreak has overwhelmed the health system, in some cases leaving the authorities unable to collect the bodies of the deceased.

Watch |

The government has not been forced to temporarily store corpses in refrigerated containers.

The runaway of the former Quito International Airport, which had been converted into a park, will be the centre for the collection of corpses if there is a sudden spike in the deaths in the capital.

Ecuador has so far reported nearly 8,500 coronavirus cases and 420 deaths.