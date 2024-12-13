London

A Chinese businessman, only known as H6 and a "close confidant" of the Duke of York Prince Andrew, has been banned from entering the United Kingdom. This comes after he lost an appeal against the decision on national security grounds. The man brought the case after he was banned from the UK in March 2023.

Advertisment

The businessman had built a close relationship with Prince Andrew and was even invited to his birthday party in 2020. The man was further told that he could act on behalf of Prince Andrew while dealing with potential investors in China.

Buckingham Palace (The royal residence in London) did not comment on the matter saying they do not act for the prince, who is not a working royal, BBC reported.

Watch | Suspected Chinese Businessman With Close Links to Prince Andrew Banned From UK

Advertisment

The hearing of the case was held in the Special Immigration Appeals Commission. The court considers appeals against decisions to ban a person from a country on national security grounds.

In the published ruling, the court said that the then-home secretary, Suella Braverman, was "entitled to conclude that [H6] represented a risk to the national security of the United Kingdom and that she was entitled to conclude that his exclusion was justified and proportionate".

Advertisment

The court further found that H6 surrendered several electronic devices like his mobile phone when he was stopped by UK border security in November 2021. A letter was found in one of his devices in which the adviser of Prince Andrew wrote, "Outside of [the prince's] closest internal confidants, you sit at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on."

"Under your guidance, we found a way to get the relevant people unnoticed in and out of the house in Windsor," the letter further read.

Also read | Francois Bayrou is the new prime minister of France, announces Macron

A document was also found to have "main talking points" for a call with Prince Andrew. The document said, "IMPORTANT: Manage expectations. Important to not set 'too high' expectations - he is in a desperate situation and will grab onto anything."

In another letter, H6 was told that he could act on behalf of Prince Andrew while dealing with potential partners and investors in China.

Based on this, the court said, "H6 was in a position to generate relationships between senior Chinese officials and prominent UK figures which could be leveraged for political interference purposes by the Chinese State".

(With inputs from agencies)