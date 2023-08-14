Chinese school claimed sexual harassment was because girl's 'dressing up' - report

Social media-based forums in China are discussing a controversial lesson on sexual harassment at a middle school. The incident is reportedly from a school in southern China, state media People's Daily reported.

The debate erupted online when some netizens posted that a teacher at Zhaoqing No. 1 Middle School in Guangdong said that "many victims suffered because they were dressed up and behaved coquettishly" in the 2022 spring semester girls' mental health education class.

The post read: "Sexual harassment is mainly motivated by sexual desire. Many victims' encounters are caused by their dressing up and acting coquettishly."

"Therefore, as girls, they should know how to protect themselves. Transparent, revealing clothing, words and deeds must not be frivolous," it added.

As mentioned, the incident is from last year, but images of the teaching material started circulating this month.

The pictures show some papers that said victims of sexual harassment "suffer because they dress flamboyantly and behave flirtatiously". It also added that "girls shouldn't wear transparent or skimpy clothes and should avoid frivolous behaviour".

The revelation led to public anger and outrage. As quoted by CNN, one comment on the Chinese social platform Weibo read: "The teacher of that class is problematic."

Social media users also blame the conservative attitudes and gender inequality in a patriarchal society.

Amid the outrage, the Zhaoqing Huaiji County Education Bureau issued a statement on August 9 on its official WeChat account. It said that there were some inappropriate expressions in the lecture courseware.

The county education bureau has criticized and educated relevant personnel and ordered the school to make rectifications.

