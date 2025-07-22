/Chinese probe reveals cover-up in lead poisoning of 200 children by provincial officials

In a shocking incident in China, an investigation revealed that the provincial health officials and hospital staff attempted to cover up a case of lead poisoning, due to which hundreds of children in kindergartens became sick. The high-level scandal, which took place in western China’s Gansu Province, has drawn widespread outrage. According to a report released on Sunday (Jul 20) by a special investigative team, the officials tampered with the blood tests of students who were poisoned at Peixin Kindergarten in Tianshui city.

The report added that the city officials accepted bribes from an investor in the kindergarten and also neglected food safety inspections across several preschools. The Peixin chefs used non-edible paint to “enhance the look” of the meals in an attempt to draw more students. It was later found that the food samples contained 2,000 times more lead than the national safety limit.

Eight people were initially detained for their involvement in serving poisonous food to children. Six of them, including kindergarten’s principal, an investor, and cooks, were arrested, the report said.

In addition, 10 officials will face “formal accounting procedures”, and 17 others are under disciplinary investigation.

On July 8, authorities said that 235 children from the privately-owned kindergarten were being treated in hospital due to lead poisoning. The kids ate steamed red date cakes and sausage corn buns from the kindergarten. As of Sunday, 234 of them had been discharged.

Earlier this month, the Gansu Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention was ordered to conduct tests of 267 students and staff at Peixin after some showed symptoms of illness. However, the officials “did not take the work seriously.” The report added that the person managing the tests “seriously violated operating procedures, which distorted the results.”

The report also accused the Tianshui No. 2 People's Hospital staff of “serious dereliction of duty” and described the handling of the case by the institution as “chaotic”. The report stated that there was “quick response” from the central government and an expert panel was convened “at the earliest opportunity” to review any lapses in procedures.