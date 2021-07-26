China accuses US of creating 'imaginary enemy' to divert from domestic issues

A high-level Chinese diplomat hit out at the United States on Monady accusing the country of conjuring an "imaginary enemy in hopes of diverting attention from domestic issues brewing in the States.

The diplomat also accused the US of trying to suppress China as relations between the world's two largest economies take a hit. Currently, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the second-ranking US diplomat is in the Chinese city of Tianjin in hopes of resolving tensions.

"The United States wants to reignite the sense of national purpose by establishing China as an 'imaginary enemy'," Reuters quoted Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng as saying after the session on Monday morning.

Feng added the US had mobilised its society and government against China.

"As if once China's development is suppressed, US domestic and external problems will be resolved, and America will be great again, and America's hegemony can be continued", Feng said.

Sherman will meet State Councillor and Foreign minister Wang Yi later on Monday. Sherman is also slated to visit Japan, South Korea, and Mongolia as protocols between Beijing and Washington take a hit.

The China visit was the last to be added to the Asia trip itinerary.

Also read: New outbreak of COVID-19 in China: Highest daily rise since January

On Saturday, Wang warned that China would not accept the US taking a "superior" position in terms of its relationship with China. This came in a day after China revealed sanctions against US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross among others.



According to Reuters, Sherman's expected position is that of cooperation and welcoming competition between the two countries, with the hope to establish a level playing field and "guardrails" to avoid conflicts in the future.

Also read: Stop 'demonising' China: Beijing urges the US as envoy visits

The US government has remained critical of China's policy towards Hong Kong and the alleged "genocide" in Xinjiang. Amid forced labour concerns, US Senate passed a bill this month to ban imports from the region.