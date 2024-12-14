New York, United States

A top New York City lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, has been hired to represent Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Agnifilo, who will defend Mangione in New York, specialises in the city’s criminal justice system. She previously served as the chief assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for seven years before entering private practice in 2021.

The firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLC, confirmed Friedman Agnifilo will represent him but declined to comment further. "She will not be making any statements at this time," the firm said in a statement.

Mangione, who is also facing charges in Pennsylvania, is currently resisting extradition to New York, according to CNN.

Initially, police believed Mangione travelled to Pennsylvania by bus, where he was arrested on Monday. Authorities said they thought the suspect stopped at several locations throughout the state.

However, investigators now believe Mangione took the subway from the George Washington Bridge bus station to Penn Station, where he purchased a train ticket to Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Mangione has gained huge support, with donors contributing thousands of dollars for his legal defence. An anonymous group, calling themselves “The December 4th Legal Committee,” launched a crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo, and raised over $90,000 by Saturday (Dec 14).

The group’s name refers to the date of the shooting when the 26-year-old suspect allegedly shot Thompson in Midtown Manhattan.

Some fundraising campaigns for Mangione have been removed by platforms such as GoFundMe, ABC News reported, amid growing concerns that the accused is being glorified.

The incident has intensified criticism of health insurance policies in the United States. The death of Brian Thompson has triggered a decline in stock values for major insurance companies.

The UnitedHealthcare CEO was killed earlier this month in what authorities believe was a targeted attack. The shooter, suspected to be Mangione, allegedly attacked Thompson due to frustrations with the US health insurance system.

(With inputs from agencies)