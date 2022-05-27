Celia Martinez Gonzales: Grandmother shot before Texas school shooting out of surgery

The grandmother of Texas gunman Salvador Ramos, who was shot and wounded before killing 21 people at a local school, is "out of surgery."Celia Martinez Gonzales, 66, was in stable condition at a San Antonio hospital after an undisclosed treatment on Wednesday.

Authorities said the gunman shot his grandmother in the face before the brutal massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that murdered 21 people, including 19 children.

She was able to contact the police for assistance. Her grandson, on the other hand, had bolted and damaged her car outside the elementary school before dashing inside.

Rolando Reyes, Ramos' grandpa, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he had no idea how the adolescent got the two AR-style guns before the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where two teachers and 19 pupils were killed. A total of seventeen people were injured.

According to Rolando Reyes, the attack began as a result of a fight between Salvador and his grandmother at their house on Diaz Street.

