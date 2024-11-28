Washington DC, United States

Black Friday 2024: Black Friday, celebrated the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Known for its incredible deals, this annual shopping event is one of the busiest days for retailers across the country. Shoppers can look forward to huge discounts on gadgets, clothing, home goods, and more as retailers prepare to offer major deals.

Black Friday 2024: Origin

The term "Black Friday" is believed to have originated in Philadelphia in the mid-20th century. Initially, it referred to the chaotic traffic and crowded streets caused by shoppers flocking to stores after Thanksgiving. Over time, the term gained a positive connotation, symbolising a shift for retailers from financial losses ("in the red") to profits ("in the black") due to the surge in holiday sales.

Black Friday 2024: Date

Black Friday follows Thanksgiving, which is observed on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2024, Thanksgiving falls on November 28, making Black Friday land on Friday (Nov 29).

Black Friday 2024: Significance

Black Friday has grown into a global phenomenon, influencing shopping trends worldwide. For retailers, it is a crucial opportunity to boost annual sales figures, while consumers eagerly await discounts on coveted items. In recent years, the event has faced criticism for promoting excessive consumerism and overcrowding in stores. To address these concerns, many retailers have expanded their sales online, introducing "Cyber Monday" deals to cater to digital shoppers.

As Black Friday 2024 approaches, both in-store and online shoppers are gearing up for the best bargains of the season.

