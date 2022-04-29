Beware! Panic spreads as 'needle attacks' rise in French discos now, says report

Loud music, groovy dance and drinks in nightclubs can make anyone forget the hardships of the world. It is true, right?

But it is imperative to not become completely careless as several nightclubs in France have been witnessing instances of needle attacks, as per a media report.

What is important to note here is that these needles are laced with drugs and can lead to nausea, dizziness and blackouts.

Also Read: UK’s female minister tells male MPs, 'Keep hands in your pockets'

The miscreants seem to be carrying out these attacks to take advantage of people.

So, it is not just important to take care of your drink, but everything when you enter a disco.

Several reports of these incidents have already been reported in the UK and Ireland.

In France, the panic is rife as there have been claims of dozens of such attacks on revellers in nightclubs, The Times reported.

Watch: UK woman marries a cat to stop landlords from separating them

At least 53 people have made the claim to have been pricked with needles on dance floors. They also have said that they suffered dizziness, nausea, blackouts and inability to walk after the attacks.

Most of the victims of these attacks were women. These attacks can happen to body parts, such as arms, legs, backs, shoulders, etc.

In Toulouse, Rennes, Grenoble, Nantes and other cities, several inquiries have been started by prosecutors into “the administration of harmful substances”.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)