Australia's southern regions swelter in the first heatwave of the season, temperature hits 38°C in Adelaide

Adelaide has sweated through a 38°C morning, as millions of people in the country's south face the height of a summer heatwave. With temperatures eight degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius above average, heatwave warnings were issued for South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, New South Wales, and remote areas of Western Australia.

Victorians can expect a night like that, with the temperature not predicted to drop below roughly 26 degrees Celsius and the state's warmest night in four years.

Hobart, the majority of Tasmania, and Flinders Island were all expected to achieve temperatures of at least 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Although coastal winds were expected to prevent Sydney's metropolitan centre from seeing its first 30-degree day since February 2021, most of inland New South Wales was expected to experience maximum temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius.

While some individuals enjoy the heat, extreme heat waves can be harmful, especially to the elderly, young children, newborns, and women who are pregnant or nursing.

The RSPCA of South Australia meanwhile urged pet owners to take into consideration their four-legged friends and bring them into air-conditioned areas.

It advised against walking dogs in the sunniest hours or letting them stroll on scorching surfaces.

“If you cannot hold the back of your hand on the surface for five seconds, then it’s too hot for your dog’s paws,” RSPCA SA said in a statement.