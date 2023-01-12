At Twitter's Asia-Pacific HQ, workers ordered to clear desks, work remotely

Workers at Twitter's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore have been asked to empty their desks and work remotely as the social media giant failed to pay the monthly rent. A person familiar with developments told news agency Bloomberg that Twitter employees were informed by an email on Wednesday (January 11) that they had until 5 pm to leave the CapitaGreen building in Raffles Place, Singapore and resume their duties remotely from Thursday. The person added that Singapore-based staffers are now reassigned as remote workers in Twitter's internal system until further notice.

Early Friday, Casey Newton from the Platformer tweeted that landlords walked the social media giant's employees out of the building in Singapore.

"I'm told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building," Newton said.

Twitter is facing one problem after another since Elon Musk became the owner in October last year. The New York Times reported last month that Twitter stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services. At its Seattle office (in the United States), the company stopped paying rent along with cutting janitorial and security services. The cancellation of janitorial services forced employees to bring their toilet paper to the office.

A similar situation was seen at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, where the absence of janitors left the office in disarray. The New York Times report said that bathrooms had gone dirty and the smell of leftover takeout food and body odour lingered on the floors. Here too, employees were seen bringing their rolls of toilet paper from home.

Twitter is currently facing multiple lawsuits over unpaid bills, including for private chartered plane flights, software services and rent. At its San Francisco headquarters, the company has been sued as it failed to pay $136,250 rent for office space, a report by news agency IANS on Thursday said. After becoming the owner, Elon Musk converted rooms at the headquarters into small bedrooms which had giant work monitors, unmade mattresses and drab curtains. These bedrooms were created for "hardcore" staffers to be able to stay overnight at the office.

(With inputs from agencies)

