At least 12 killed, 80 injured in a stampede in Madagascar capital Antananarivo

Antananarivo, MadagascarEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

The stampede, as per a Xinhua News Agency report citing government sources, happened at the entrance to the Barea stadium in the Madagascan capital, prior to the opening ceremony of the 11th Indian Ocean Games

At least 12 people were killed, and 80 others injured on Friday (August 25th) in a stampede at a stadium in the Madagascar capital of Antananarivo.

The stampede, as per a Xinhua News Agency report citing government sources, happened at the entrance to the Barea stadium in the Madagascan capital, prior to the opening ceremony of the 11th Indian Ocean Games.

Talking to reporters at a hospital in Antananarivo, the nation's Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said: "The provisional toll shows 12 dead and some 80 injured." 

