/Arkansas passes ballot measures on voting, guns, and water Infrastructure, rejects economic districts

Arkansas approved three ballot measures on Tuesday related to noncitizen voting, gun rights and water project funding, while rejecting an amendment to create local economic development districts by a thin margin. Voters approved Issue 1 and Issue 2 by wide margins, with the first measure getting 69 per cent of the vote and the second one 70 per cent.

Issue 1 would have led to the addition of language in the state constitution that would explicitly prohibit noncitizens from voting in local and state elections. The state's constitution already only gives US citizens the right to vote. Across the country, many municipalities permit noncitizens to vote in local elections, like school board elections. Supporters say this gives everyone involved a voice while choosing their school district’s elected officials.

Arkansas’ constitution, which already allows the right to bear arms, expands that right to include the possession and use of ammunition and firearm accessories. It also makes the right to keep and bear arms “a natural, fundamental, and individual right that shall not be infringed.”

Issue 2 widens the possession and use of arms in Arkansas, where the state's constitution already allows the right to bear arms. The expanded version will allow for the possession and use of ammunition and firearm accessories. The amendment will also make the right to keep and bear arms "a natural, fundamental, and individual right that shall not be infringed." Those against it argue that this could make it difficult to implement gun safety regulations. Both Issue 1 and 2 amendments will go into effect January 1.

Arkansas Issue 4 on ballot

Arkansas voters also passed Issue 4, greenlighting $500 million in state general obligation bonds to fund critical infrastructure and environmental projects, including water management, waste disposal, flood control, and wetlands preservation. Bonds can also be used to refinance previous bond issues.

Arkansas Issue 3 rejected