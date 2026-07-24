/AMD unveils its Nvidia killer: MI450 superchip gets OpenAI's 6-gigawatt backing

Lisa Su just made the most aggressive move of AMD's history. At the Advancing AI 2026 conference in San Francisco, she unveiled the hardware AMD believes can break Nvidia's stranglehold on artificial intelligence — and she brought receipts: OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle have all signed up.

The MI450: AMD's AI Superchip

The centrepiece of the event was the Instinct MI450, AMD's next-generation AI accelerator. The chip packs 432 gigabytes of HBM4 memory — high-bandwidth memory that is the critical bottleneck in training large AI models. AMD claims the MI450 delivers roughly 10 times the training performance of the MI300X, the company's current flagship.

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Whether that multiplier holds in real-world workloads remains to be seen — vendor performance claims at launch events routinely overstate gains compared to independent benchmarks. But even discounted, the MI450 represents a generational leap that puts AMD in direct competition with Nvidia's Blackwell architecture for the first time at the frontier scale.

EPYC Venice: The First 2nm Server CPU

Alongside the GPU, AMD unveiled EPYC Venice — the first x86 server processor in volume production on TSMC's 2-nanometre process node. The move to 2nm gives Venice a significant power-efficiency advantage over current server CPUs, which matters enormously in data centres where electricity consumption is becoming the binding constraint on scale.

Venice is designed to pair with the MI450 in AMD's Helios rack system, a fully integrated AI training platform that AMD is positioning as a turnkey alternative to Nvidia's DGX infrastructure. The rack delivers 31 terabytes of HBM4 memory across its GPU complement.

The Customer Commitments

Hardware specifications are one thing. Customer commitments are another, and here AMD delivered its strongest evidence yet that the industry is ready to diversify beyond Nvidia.

OpenAI has committed to 6 gigawatts of AMD GPU capacity under a multi-generation agreement signed in October 2025, with the first gigawatt of MI450 deployments beginning in the second half of 2026. Meta signed a matching 6-gigawatt deal in February 2026, centred on custom MI450 GPUs paired with Venice CPUs. Microsoft and Oracle have also committed to significant AMD deployments, absorbing what AMD says is the near-term supply.

Six gigawatts is an extraordinary number. For reference, a typical nuclear power plant generates about one gigawatt. OpenAI alone has committed to the AI computing equivalent of six nuclear plants' worth of AMD hardware.

The Nvidia Challenge

AMD's pitch is straightforward: comparable performance at competitive pricing, with an open software ecosystem built on ROCm 7 that avoids the lock-in of Nvidia's proprietary CUDA platform. The problem has always been software maturity — Nvidia's CUDA ecosystem has a decade-long head start, and most AI researchers and engineers have built their workflows around it.

AMD is betting that the sheer scale of demand — and the desire of companies like OpenAI and Meta to avoid single-supplier dependency — will overcome the switching costs. The gigawatt-scale commitments suggest that bet is working, at least at the hyperscaler level.

What Comes Next

Su also previewed the MI500, scheduled for 2027, which AMD claims will deliver 1,000 times the training performance of the MI300X. That claim is aspirational and should be treated accordingly — but the roadmap signals that AMD views AI hardware as its defining business for the rest of the decade.