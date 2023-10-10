After 7-year tiff Sudan and Iran agree to restore ties

The Sudanese foreign ministry said on Monday (Oct 9) that Sudan and Iran had agreed to restore their diplomatic ties. Both countries had severed diplomatic relations seven years ago. The ministry said in a statement that the two countries "have decided to resume diplomatic relations... following high-level contacts in recent months".

The statement added that the countries agreed to "take the necessary steps to reopen their embassies in the near future and to exchange official delegations".

The agreement between the two countries was also reported by Iran's ISNA news agency.

"The two governments agreed to develop friendly relations... based on mutual respect for sovereignty, equality, common interests and peaceful coexistence," ISNA said.

It added that Sudan and Iran had also agreed to "take the necessary measures to open the embassies" and "exchange of official delegations to explore ways to expand cooperation"

Sudan broke off relations with Iran in 2016 as a show of solidarity with Saudi Arabia after its embassy in Tehran was attacked. The attack took place after the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric in the kingdom. Iran is a Shia Muslim power while Saudi Arabia is a majority Sunni Muslim nation.

In addition to Sudan, several Saudi allies in the region had cut ties with Iran at the time.

In March this year, there was a thaw between Iran and Saudi Arabia after they agreed to restore ties after an agreement brokered by China. Since then, Iran has taken steps to cement relations with Arab countries in the region.

Sudan has been in a state of civil war since April 15. Fighting has erupted between the factions of two rival generals, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who is the leader of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

(With inputs from agencies)

