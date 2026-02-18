/Afghanistan releases 3 Pakistani soldiers after Saudi Arabia mediation

Afghanistan has released three Pakistani soldiers who were captured on October 12, 2025, during the clashes. The move came on the onset of Ramadan, when the soldiers were handed over to the respected delegation that came from the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia to maintain positive relations.

"In line with the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which emphasizes maintaining positive relations with all countries, and in respect for the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan; a month of divine mercy and forgiveness; and in order to give a positive response to the request of the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia, as well as on the occasion of hosting the negotiating team that arrived in Kabul on Monday, three Pakistani soldiers who had been captured on October 12, 2025, during clashes with the Pakistani side, were released and handed over to the respected delegation that came from the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia," Deputy Spokesperson of Afghanistan Hamdullah said in a post on X.

Ramadan begins on Wednesday

The first day of Ramadan is observed from Wednesday (February 18, 2026), when Muslims begin fasting from dawn to sunset. The Taliban is likely to observe the start of Ramadan, aligning with regional moon-sighting announcements. In response to it, preparations are already underway among communities, according to Khaama Press.



The military of Pakistan claimed on October 12, 2025, of killing over 200 Afghan fighters, while Afghanistan claimed that it had killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in cross-border clashes along their frontier. A spokesperson for Afghanistan's Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Sunday that 30 other Pakistani soldiers were injured and a "significant amount" of Pakistani weapons fell into their hands, as per Al Jazeera.



Once cooperative ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have soured, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of sheltering fighters from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani territory.