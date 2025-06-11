/‘The problem is YOU’: JD Vance blames Newsom amid LA unrest, says California governor should ‘look in the mirror’

US Vice President JD Vance blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom as the tensions between the Trump administration and local officials escalate over the deployment of National Guard and Marines in the protest-hit city of Los Angeles.

Taking to X, the vice president blamed Newsom for his “policies that encouraged mass migration into California” and told him to “stop accusing Donald Trump.”

“Gavin Newsom says he didn't have a problem until Trump got involved. Both of these photos were taken before the president authorized the national guard to go protect our border patrol in California. Does this look like ‘no problem’?” Vance said.

“If you want to know why illegal aliens flocked to your state, stop accusing Donald Trump. Look in the mirror,” he said. “If you want to know why border patrol fear for their lives over enforcing the law, look in the mirror.”

“It was your policies that encouraged mass migration into California. Your policies that protected those migrants from common sense law enforcement. Your policies that offered massive welfare benefits to reward illegal immigrants. Your policies that allowed those illegal migrants (and their sympathizers) to assault our law enforcement. Your policies that allowed Los Angeles to turn into a war zone,” he added. “You sure as hell had a problem before President Trump came along.”