/'Lost my life savings': Trump commutes sentence of private equity executive in $1.6bn fraud case

US President Donald Trump has granted clemency to a private equity executive who had served less than two weeks of a seven-year prison term for what prosecutors called a $1.6 billion scheme that cheated thousands of investors. The 59-year-old executive, identified as David Gentile, was released on Wednesday after he had reported to prison on Nov. 14.

Gentile and his co-defendant, Jeffry Schneider, were found guilty of securities and wire fraud in August 2024 and were sentenced in May. The commutation given to Gentile does not nullify other potential penalties linked to his conviction, unlike a full pardon. Schneider, who received a six-year sentence, does not appear to have been granted clemency by Trump, according to a report by the New York Times.

Alice Marie Johnson, Trump’s “pardon czar,” said on a social media post “, deeply grateful to see David Gentile heading home to his young children.”

Donald Trump has utilised the unrestrained presidential clemency power to pardon the crimes of an array of white-collar criminals to make political points. This includes corruptly targeting the ongoing prosecutions of his supporters, just as he claims he was targeted.

However, it is still not clear whether Gentile has any link with Donald Trump, as his Lawyers and Schneider's Lawyers declined to make any statement on it. Meanwhile, Gentile has not responded to a request for comment.

Money was utilised for monthly distribution payments

In court filings, prosecutors confirmed that Gentile and Schneider had used private equity funds over several years that were controlled by Gentile’s company, GPB Capital, to defraud 10,000 investors by misreporting the fund's performance and the source of money utilised to make monthly distribution payments.

Over 1,000 people submitted statements highlighting their losses, according to prosecutors. “I lost my whole life savings,” one wrote and added, “I am living from check to check.”

"Gentile and Schneider had raised approximately $1.6 billion from individual investors based on false promises of generating investment returns from the profits of portfolio companies, all while using investor capital to pay distributions and create a false appearance of success," Joseph Nocella Jr., the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement after the sentencing in May.

“A warning to would-be fraudsters that seeking to get rich by taking advantage of investors gets you only a one-way ticket to jail," he added.