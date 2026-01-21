/‘I won’t use force, we don’t need it for rare earths’: Trump makes BIG claims on why US wants Greenland | Davos 2026

US President Donald Trump, during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday (Jan 21), said that he is not planning to use force to take over Greenland. His statement came after the Danish Prime Minister hinted at a possible invasion of the island nation. The American president said that he has immense respect for Greenland and Denmark, but “it’s hard to call Greenland a land, it’s a pice of ice.” Moreover, the American president said that the US saved Greenland and gave it back to Denmark after World War 2 and now Denmark is being “ungrateful”.