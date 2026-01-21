/‘How stupid were we to give Greenland back to Denmark, it’s a part of North America’: Trump | Davos 2026

US President Donald Trump, while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday (Jan 21), said that the US “saved Greenland and gave iot back to the Denmark” and now Denmark is being “unmgreatful”. The American president added, “How stupid were we to give Greenland to Denmark, it’s a part of North America.” After claiming that he has immense respect for Greenland and Denmark, the American president said, “It's hard to call Greenland a ‘land’, it's a piece of ice.”

'US is hottest country in the world'

Trump said that people are "very happy" with him as he completed his first year in office. The American President claimed that the US was "plagued with staglation" under the former President Joe Biden. "But under me, it's exactly opposite," he said.

