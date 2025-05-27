'First physical evidence': Satellite images reveal Russia's plan to restart seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia is currently building power lines in occupied southeastern Ukraine to link to its own grid a major nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, it has captured, a Greenpeace report stated, pointing that it is a clear proof of Kremlin's intent to restart and exploit the offline facility.

This comes despite the risks and calls to address the Zaporizhzhia plant's status in peace talks.

Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant early during the war with Ukraine, which was further condemned by the international community.

Moscow's proximity to frontline fighting has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster as experts have warned against any attempt to restart the plant under current conditions, The New York Times reported.

What do the satellite images show?

The Greenpeace report was shared with The New York Times, which includes satellite images showing that, since early February, Russia has been building more than 50 miles of electricity lines and pylons between the occupied Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Berdyansk, along the coast of the Azov Sea.

Notably, the satellite images provided by the Greenpeace report were verified by The Times.

Greenpeace stated that the project aimed to link the new power lines to a large substation near Mariupol that was connected to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, about 140 miles farther west.

Shaun Burnie, a nuclear specialist at Greenpeace Ukraine, said, "Putin’s plan for restarting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant depends on securing new electricity transmission lines — this is the first physical evidence of those plans."

However, according to experts, Russia would need to build several more lines to connect the plant to its own grid, which would take more time.

Moreover, it would mark the first time a warring country seized another country's nuclear facility and then used it for its own energy needs.

