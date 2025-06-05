/'Bring Pakistan back to FATF grey list': Asaduddin Owaisi slams Islamabad for diverting funds to Army, not public welfare

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is a part of India's all-party delegation, raised concerns over funds given to Pakistan by the IMF or countries like Saudi Arabia. He said the money is being used by the Pakistani Army and not for the public welfare.

"All of us have tried our best...we had come from different parts of the country. In Saudi Arabia, we were told that, in 2022, Saudi Arabia had given $2 billion and renewed a loan of $30 million recently," Owaisi told the news agency ANI.

"The IMF is giving $2 billion. We had requested and explained to them the monitoring of all these funds. This money is going to the Pakistani Army. This money is not being used to develop the people of Pakistan," he added.

The politician also said that India must work to get Pakistan back on the FATF grey list.

"Hopefully, it is now the responsibility of our government to bring Pakistan back to the FATF grey list," Owaisi said.

Owaisi further talked about Pakistan's false bogey of being a Muslim country, while 240 million Muslims are living peacefully in India.

"All these countries were definitely worried about terrorism...we reminded them that Pakistan claims its false bogey of being a Muslim country. I reminded them at many places that 240 million Muslims are living in India, so this argument of Pakistan is completely wrong," the AIMIM leader said.

Owaisi also said that there should be a discussion on the Pahalgam attack in the upcoming session of parliament.

"In this forthcoming monsoon session, we must have a debate on Pahalgam (attack). Why was there a security lapse? Who is accountable for it? What is our deterrence policy? This will be our main demand in the forthcoming monsoon session," he said.

