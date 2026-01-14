/'Are You Dead?': China creates app to check on senior citizens and single dwellers

A mobile app in China has been garnering a lot of attention and criticised at the same time. ‘Sileme’, which literally translates to ‘are you dead’ in Mandarin, is an app that keeps a check on single dwellers. In a country where the number of couples heading towards marriage is declining, the number of people choosing to be single is comparatively high. This app also caters to elderly empty-nesters.

How does it work?

It is a paid app and not a free one, so one has to register and enter relevant details. A user is expected to enter details of an emergency contact person. If a user fails to log into the app, it sounds an alarm to the contact, who may be a relative or close friend.