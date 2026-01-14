Google Preferred
'Are You Dead?': China creates app to check on senior citizens and single dwellers

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Jan 14, 2026
Published: Jan 14, 2026, 15:00 IST | Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 15:00 IST
Story highlights

In a country where the number of couples heading towards marriage is declining, the number of people choosing to be single is comparatively high. This app also caters to elderly empty-nesters.

A mobile app in China has been garnering a lot of attention and criticised at the same time. ‘Sileme’, which literally translates to ‘are you dead’ in Mandarin, is an app that keeps a check on single dwellers. In a country where the number of couples heading towards marriage is declining, the number of people choosing to be single is comparatively high. This app also caters to elderly empty-nesters.

How does it work?

It is a paid app and not a free one, so one has to register and enter relevant details. A user is expected to enter details of an emergency contact person. If a user fails to log into the app, it sounds an alarm to the contact, who may be a relative or close friend.

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues.

