Zelensky accuses NATO of showing disrespect
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jul 12, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky has returned empty handed after the NATO countries denied Kyiv's accession to the alliance. What lies ahead for Kyiv?
