Yemen's Huthi rebels said on Sunday they had launched two ballistic missiles toward an airport and military target in Israel, after the Israeli military said a projectile was likely intercepted. In a statement, the group said they had carried out a "military operation with two ballistic missiles... targeting the Sdot Micha base in the area east of occupied Ashdod, and the other... targeting Ben Gurion Airport". The Israeli military earlier said a missile had been launched from Yemen and was likely intercepted.