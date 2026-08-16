/Yemen's Mokha Port suspends operations after 25+ Houthi missiles, 7 dead

Yemen's strategic Mokha port has suspended all commercial and maritime operations after being battered by more than 25 Houthi missiles in recent days, killing seven people and causing an estimated $16 million in damage. Mokha sits near the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait, a key global shipping chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. The attacks come as Iran-backed Houthis escalate strikes on Yemen's government-held areas and Saudi Arabia amid the wider Iran conflict, with the Strait of Hormuz also effectively shut down, pushing more global shipping risk onto this already fragile route.