/Yemen's Houthis Attack Saudi Targets, Ally Pakistan Watches on 

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels are escalating their campaign against Saudi Arabia, targeting Saudi interests and threatening critical energy and maritime infrastructure. The latest escalation comes after Saudi Arabia signed a new defence pact with Türkiye and Pakistan, raising questions over how the new alliance could respond to attacks from the Houthis. Reuters reported that a Houthi drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery, with the fire subsequently extinguished and no casualties reported.