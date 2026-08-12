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Yemen's Houthis Attack Saudi Targets, Ally Pakistan Watches on 

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 22:01 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 22:01 IST
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels are escalating their campaign against Saudi Arabia, targeting Saudi interests and threatening critical energy and maritime infrastructure. The latest escalation comes after Saudi Arabia signed a new defence pact with Türkiye and Pakistan, raising questions over how the new alliance could respond to attacks from the Houthis. Reuters reported that a Houthi drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery, with the fire subsequently extinguished and no casualties reported.

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